Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.55 and traded as high as C$1.59. Freegold Ventures shares last traded at C$1.49, with a volume of 614,445 shares traded.
Freegold Ventures Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$828.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 15.37.
Freegold Ventures Company Profile
Freegold Ventures Ltd is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the process of acquiring, exploring and developing precious and base metal properties. The company’s projects include Golden Summit and the Shorty Creek in Alaska.
