Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.55 and traded as high as C$1.59. Freegold Ventures shares last traded at C$1.49, with a volume of 614,445 shares traded.

Freegold Ventures Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$828.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 15.37.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freegold Ventures Ltd is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the process of acquiring, exploring and developing precious and base metal properties. The company’s projects include Golden Summit and the Shorty Creek in Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freegold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freegold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.