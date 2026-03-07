Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FOXF. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Fox Factory to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of FOXF opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $681.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.50. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $361.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.88 million. Fox Factory had a positive return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 37.11%.The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 693.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp., headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota, designs, engineers and manufactures high-performance suspension systems, shock absorbers and related components for powersports, light-vehicle and mountain-bike applications. The company’s FOX brand offers a comprehensive portfolio of forks, shocks, coilovers and internal bypass dampers aimed at OEM and aftermarket customers seeking enhanced ride quality, control and durability across off-road vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles.

Founded in 1974 by Bob Fox in California, Fox Factory has expanded its technology base and market reach through strategic acquisitions such as Marzocchi Suspension, DVO Suspension and Walker Evans Racing.

