Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:FPS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.27, but opened at $35.77. Forgent Power Solutions shares last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 1,292,957 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Forgent Power Solutions in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Forgent Power Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $48.00 target price on Forgent Power Solutions in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Forgent Power Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Forgent Power Solutions Stock Performance

About Forgent Power Solutions

We are a leading designer and manufacturer of electrical distribution equipment used in data centers, the power grid and energy-intensive industrial facilities. Demand for our products is growing rapidly as (i) companies accelerate investment in data centers to meet the computational requirements for cloud computing and AI, (ii) independent power producers build new generation capacity to satisfy rising electricity demand, (iii) utilities upgrade and expand T&D infrastructure to address rapid load growth and (iv) manufacturers reshore their factories to secure their supply chains and mitigate the impact of tariffs.

Featured Stories

