First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 862,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the previous session’s volume of 267,812 shares.The stock last traded at $43.61 and had previously closed at $43.94.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMLP. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 47,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

