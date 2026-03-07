First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $338,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,463,760,000 after acquiring an additional 798,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,548,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,351,000 after purchasing an additional 311,474 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,468,000 after purchasing an additional 116,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 349,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,953,000 after purchasing an additional 100,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $705.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $718.67 and a 200 day moving average of $668.04. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.89 and a 52 week high of $835.00. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.16.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EME. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $754.00 to $814.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $773.83.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Featured Stories

