Financial Analysis: Brady (NYSE:BRC) versus Viaspace (OTCMKTS:VSPC)

Viaspace (OTCMKTS:VSPC – Get Free Report) and Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Viaspace has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brady has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Viaspace alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viaspace and Brady”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viaspace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brady $1.51 billion 2.80 $189.26 million $4.27 21.04

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than Viaspace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of Brady shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Viaspace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Brady shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viaspace and Brady’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viaspace N/A N/A N/A Brady 13.01% 18.62% 12.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viaspace and Brady, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viaspace 0 0 0 0 0.00 Brady 0 0 1 1 3.50

Given Viaspace’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Viaspace is more favorable than Brady.

Summary

Brady beats Viaspace on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viaspace

(Get Free Report)

VIASPACE Inc. engages in the renewable energy business in the United States and internationally. It develops Giant King Grass (GKG), a biomass and energy crop. The company’s GKG could be burned in biomass power plants to generate electricity; made into pellets that could be burned together with coal to reduce carbon emissions from existing power plants; generated bio methane through anaerobic digestion; and used as a feedstock for low carbon liquid biofuels for transportation, biochemical, and bio plastics, as well as animal feed. VIASPACE Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Santa Cruz, California.

About Brady

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification. It also provides name tags, badges, lanyards, rigid card printing systems, and access control software for people identification; and wristbands, labels, printing systems, and other products for tracking and improving the safety of patients. In addition, the company offers workplace safety, identification, and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, and markings; informational signage and markings; asset tracking labels; facility safety and personal protection equipment; first-aid products; and other compliance products for process, government, education, construction, and utilities industries. Further, it provides stock and custom identification products; and sells related resale products. The company serves industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, governments, mass transit, electrical contractors, education, leisure and entertainment, telecommunications, and other industries through distributors, direct sales force, and digital channels. Brady Corporation was incorporated in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Viaspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viaspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.