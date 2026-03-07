Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.2143.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIHL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $17.50 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

FIHL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,061. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelis Insurance has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 9.02%.The company had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.14 million. Research analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Fidelis Insurance announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 2,333.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,591,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,881,000 after buying an additional 1,525,868 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,377,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,352 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G boosted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 6,662,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,924,000 after acquiring an additional 856,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 332.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after acquiring an additional 720,734 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fidelis Insurance by 113.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 492,253 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd is a Bermuda‐incorporated specialty insurer and reinsurer that underwrites a broad range of liability and property risks. Founded in 2015, the company completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016 under the ticker FIHL. Fidelis focuses on providing tailored solutions for complex risks that traditional insurers may find difficult to accommodate, leveraging data analytics and underwriting expertise to structure policies across diverse industry segments.

The company’s product portfolio spans casualty lines—including general liability, excess and umbrella, professional indemnity, and management liability—alongside property, marine, energy and specialty programs.

