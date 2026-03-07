Federal Signal Corporation $FSS Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,039 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.56% of Federal Signal worth $40,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSS. Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $452,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Federal Signal from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $108.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.02. Federal Signal Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $132.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $597.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.31%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS), headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

