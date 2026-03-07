Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.
Exp World has a dividend payout ratio of 90.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Exp World to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.
Exp World Stock Performance
EXPI opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Exp World has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $12.23.
Exp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty’s technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.
At the core of eXp World’s offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exp World
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
Receive News & Ratings for Exp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.