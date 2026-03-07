Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

Exp World has a dividend payout ratio of 90.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Exp World to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

EXPI opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Exp World has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

Exp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Exp World had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Exp World’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exp World will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty’s technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

At the core of eXp World’s offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.

