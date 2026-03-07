Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

EVO has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evotec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ EVO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,774. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evotec by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Evotec by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 367,545 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evotec during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Evotec during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.

Evotec’s service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.

