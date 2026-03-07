Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) versus Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Head to Head Review

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) and Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Accenture and Evolv Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 0 11 16 0 2.59 Evolv Technologies 1 1 3 1 2.67

Accenture currently has a consensus target price of $291.69, suggesting a potential upside of 34.35%. Evolv Technologies has a consensus target price of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 79.63%. Given Evolv Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than Accenture.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Accenture has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Accenture and Evolv Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $69.67 billion 1.92 $7.68 billion $12.10 17.94 Evolv Technologies $103.86 million 8.54 -$54.02 million ($0.37) -13.73

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and Evolv Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 10.76% 26.65% 13.25% Evolv Technologies -43.76% -55.11% -21.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Accenture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Accenture shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Accenture beats Evolv Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services. It also provides change management, HR transformation and delivery, organization strategy and design, talent strategy and development, and leadership and culture services; digital commerce; infrastructure services, including cloud infrastructure managed, cloud and data center, network, digital workplace, database platforms, service management, and cloud and infrastructure security services; data-enabled operating models; technology consulting and AI services; and technology consulting services. In addition, the company offers engineering and R&D digitization, smart connected products, product as-a-service enablement, capital projects, intelligent asset management, digital industrial workforce, and autonomous robotic systems; business process outsourcing; and services related to technology innovation. Further, it provides cloud, ecosystem, marketing, security, supply chain management, zero-based transformation, customer experience, finance consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability services. The company has a collaboration with Salesforce, Inc. to develop Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

