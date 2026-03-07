Evexia Wealth LLC Sells 5,301 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Evexia Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 2.0% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 146.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total value of $1,101,650.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,523,339.98. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Kiernan Hogan sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $185,413.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,439.84. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Accenture News

Accenture Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

NYSE ACN opened at $217.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.64 and its 200-day moving average is $250.70. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $188.73 and a 12-month high of $342.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Accenture from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Argus decreased their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.69.

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

