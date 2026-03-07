Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.3596, but opened at $6.66. Engie Brasl Ega shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 25,711 shares trading hands.

Engie Brasl Ega Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

About Engie Brasl Ega

Engie Brasil Energia SA is a leading independent power producer in Brazil, focusing on the generation, sale and commercialization of electricity. The company’s diversified portfolio includes hydroelectric plants, gas-fired and biomass-fueled thermal facilities, as well as onshore wind farms and solar installations. Through a mix of long-term power purchase agreements and spot market transactions, Engie Brasil serves both regulated and free-market customers, including industrial, commercial and residential consumers.

Beyond core electricity generation, Engie Brasil offers a suite of energy solutions and services such as plant operation and maintenance, technical consulting, and energy efficiency programs.

