Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Now Covered by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $13.00 price target on Energy Recovery in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). Energy Recovery had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $66.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.59 million. Energy Recovery has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, insider William Yeung sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $105,793.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 90,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,925.90. This trade represents a 7.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 20,568 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $218,226.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 116,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,844.88. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $370,765. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 43.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth about $341,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Energy Recovery by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc (NASDAQ: ERII) is an energy technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of high-efficiency devices that capture and repurpose energy in fluid-handling applications. The company’s core offering, the Pressure Exchanger® (PX®) device, enables seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plants to recover and reuse hydraulic energy that would otherwise be lost during brine discharge. By integrating PX technology into desalination processes, Energy Recovery helps operators significantly reduce the energy consumption and operating costs of producing fresh water from seawater or brackish sources.

In addition to desalination solutions, Energy Recovery has expanded its portfolio to serve the oil and gas sector through turbocharger systems that improve the energy efficiency of hydraulic fracturing operations.

