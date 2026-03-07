Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Evexia Wealth LLC

Evexia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 5.3% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. 10Elms LLP boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Manske Wealth Management grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manske Wealth Management now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $990.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $934.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,045.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $939.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

