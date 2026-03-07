Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Earns Sell Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EIX. Zacks Research cut shares of Edison International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

Edison International Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. Edison International has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Edison International had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Edison International by 677.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 113.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

