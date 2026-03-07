Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Stock Price Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.5553 and last traded at $0.5553. Approximately 15,132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 67,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5650.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Trading Up 7.3%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

Get Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas alerts:

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd is a junior resource exploration and development company focused on identifying and advancing hydrocarbon prospects in under-explored offshore basins. The company adopts a disciplined approach to acquiring, interpreting and de-risking exploration acreage, targeting high-potential plays where seismic data and subsurface modeling can unlock value. Its strategy centers on building a diversified portfolio of licenses in frontier regions, with the aim of attracting farm-out partners to fund drilling and production activities.

Eco Atlantic’s primary assets are located off the West Coast of Africa and in the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.