Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGBN shares. Zacks Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.37. Eagle Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 20.19%.The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is -0.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 219,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 164.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 195,567 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1,307.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for EagleBank, a commercial bank headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Since its founding in 1998, the company has focused on serving businesses and consumers in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. EagleBank operates a network of full-service branches and commercial banking centers, providing personalized financial solutions to corporate, nonprofit, real estate and individual clients.

The company’s product portfolio includes commercial real estate lending, construction and land development financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, commercial and industrial credit facilities, and residential mortgage loans.

