E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Major Shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing Acquires 139,951 Shares of Stock

E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing purchased 139,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $583,595.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 461,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,243.93. This trade represents a 43.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Margaret Scripps Klenzing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Margaret Scripps Klenzing bought 120,534 shares of E.W. Scripps stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $533,965.62.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $405.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $560.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.82 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Research analysts anticipate that E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 8.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 316,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 25,070 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 74,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Leadership and directors buying shares — CEO Adam Symson bought 26,910 shares (~$3.69 avg) and multiple directors (Charles Barmonde, Monica Holcomb) added positions, signaling management confidence and reducing available float. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $3.00 to $3.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company is a diversified U.S. media organization headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Established in 1878 by Edward Willis Scripps, the company began as a newspaper publisher before expanding into broadcast television, cable networks and digital journalism. Today, Scripps combines a legacy of local news reporting with a growing portfolio of national cable channels and digital platforms.

Scripps operates more than 60 television stations across over 40 markets, delivering local news, weather, sports and entertainment programming to communities in both large and mid-sized U.S.

