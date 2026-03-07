Dynavax Technologies Corporation $DVAX Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,380 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,814,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 939,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 281,104 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 808,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,909 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 46.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 541,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 171,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 450,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 29,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DVAX opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DVAX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dynavax Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynavax Technologies

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 114,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $1,782,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 63,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,700.16. This trade represents a 64.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel vaccines and immunotherapies. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company specializes in leveraging its proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonist platform to enhance immune responses. Its lead product, HEPLISAV-B, is a two-dose hepatitis B vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that incorporates the CpG 1018 adjuvant to stimulate a rapid and robust antibody response in adults.

Founded in 1993, Dynavax has built a pipeline that extends beyond hepatitis B to include candidates targeting seasonal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and emerging infectious diseases.

Featured Stories

