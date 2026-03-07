Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Trading Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Dundee Corporation (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.27. 29,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 21,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 54.14 and a current ratio of 54.14. The firm has a market cap of $295.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (OTCMKTS: DDEJF) is a Canada‐based gold mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of precious metals properties across Europe and Africa. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, the firm focuses on producing gold and copper through a combination of underground mining, on-site milling and processing, supported by exploration programs designed to extend mine life and expand resource bases.

The company’s primary operating assets include the Chelopech gold-copper mine in Bulgaria and the Tsumeb copper smelter and refinery in Namibia.

