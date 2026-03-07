Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Wilmington (LON:WIL) Price Target to GBX 420

Wilmington (LON:WIL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 465 to GBX 420 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Wilmington from GBX 450 to GBX 475 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 451.67.

Wilmington Price Performance

Wilmington stock opened at GBX 270 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79. Wilmington has a 52-week low of GBX 265 and a 52-week high of GBX 379. The firm has a market cap of £241.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 288.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 312.15.

Wilmington (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 9.33 EPS for the quarter. Wilmington had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Wilmington will post 21.5300004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wilmington Company Profile

Wilmington acts as trusted partner to customers who are operating in regulated sectors and in the governance, risk and compliance markets. We provide critical data and information to enable our customers to make the decisions needed to maintain compliance with the rules and regulations that apply to them; and we provide training and education to equip our customers with the knowledge and skills to carry out their activities in line with best practice.

