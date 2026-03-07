Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 251,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 117,131 shares.The stock last traded at $1.60 and had previously closed at $1.74.

DYLLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Deep Yellow in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.85 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deep Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $1.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deep Yellow currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.85.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company’s principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company’s flagship assets are located in Namibia’s well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

