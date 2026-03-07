Decoy Therapeutics (DCOY) and Its Peers Financial Review

Decoy Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DCOY – Get Free Report) is one of 458 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Decoy Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Decoy Therapeutics has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decoy Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 5.75, meaning that their average share price is 475% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Decoy Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Decoy Therapeutics N/A -$5.58 million -0.02 Decoy Therapeutics Competitors $432.23 million -$67.78 million -10.64

Profitability

Decoy Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Decoy Therapeutics. Decoy Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Decoy Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decoy Therapeutics N/A -401.05% -155.77% Decoy Therapeutics Competitors -2,662.44% -364.10% -42.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Decoy Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Decoy Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Decoy Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decoy Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00 Decoy Therapeutics Competitors 4899 9970 16003 378 2.38

Decoy Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,648.34%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 66.03%. Given Decoy Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Decoy Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Decoy Therapeutics peers beat Decoy Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Decoy Therapeutics

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma. The company also offers SP-3164, a small molecular protein degrader for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors. It has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds; HLB Life Sciences to develop, produce, manufacture, use, and sell the drug in South Korea; and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities, as well as a research partnership with the Cancer Epigenetics Institute at Fox Chase Cancer Center to identify new indications and biomarkers for SP-2577. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

