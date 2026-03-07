Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wedbush

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DAWN. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JonesTrading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 65.9%

DAWN stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of -1.25. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $21.23.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $53.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.81 million. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 67.85%. Research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Lauren Merendino sold 5,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $67,442.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,821.20. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Vasconcelles sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $31,644.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,005.20. The trade was a 38.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 36,461 shares of company stock worth $422,948 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Day One Biopharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Acquisition announced — Servier agreed to buy Day One for $21.50 per share in cash (~$2.5 billion), a deal that crystallizes a takeover premium and explains the sharp rally; the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q2 2026. Article Title

Acquisition announced — Servier agreed to buy Day One for $21.50 per share in cash (~$2.5 billion), a deal that crystallizes a takeover premium and explains the sharp rally; the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q2 2026. Positive Sentiment: Analyst target raised — JonesTrading reiterated a “hold” but increased its price target to $21.50 (from $20.00), putting its target in line with the buyout price and reinforcing the deal valuation. Article Title

Analyst target raised — JonesTrading reiterated a “hold” but increased its price target to $21.50 (from $20.00), putting its target in line with the buyout price and reinforcing the deal valuation. Positive Sentiment: Options and volume spike — Unusual call-option activity and extremely high trading volume point to takeover-driven speculative buying and arbitrage interest ahead of the deal close (increased open interest and buy-side activity tend to amplify intraday moves).

Options and volume spike — Unusual call-option activity and extremely high trading volume point to takeover-driven speculative buying and arbitrage interest ahead of the deal close (increased open interest and buy-side activity tend to amplify intraday moves). Neutral Sentiment: Trading halt — Shares were temporarily halted earlier for “News pending,” a standard market pause when material corporate announcements are imminent; this is procedural and common around M&A.

Trading halt — Shares were temporarily halted earlier for “News pending,” a standard market pause when material corporate announcements are imminent; this is procedural and common around M&A. Neutral Sentiment: Ratings reaffirmed — Needham and JonesTrading reaffirmed their “hold” ratings (Needham also maintained its view) even as price targets moved; these keep analyst sentiment mixed despite the takeover. Article Title

Ratings reaffirmed — Needham and JonesTrading reaffirmed their “hold” ratings (Needham also maintained its view) even as price targets moved; these keep analyst sentiment mixed despite the takeover. Negative Sentiment: Multiple shareholder investigations and potential litigation — Several law firms (e.g., Brodsky & Smith, Ademi LLP, Halper Sadeh, Monteverde & Associates) announced probes into whether the Board obtained a fair price and followed a proper process; lawsuits or injunctions could delay closing, increase deal costs, or put pressure on the eventual net proceeds to shareholders. Article Title Article Title

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for oncology. The company employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging biomarker-driven strategies to identify patient populations most likely to respond to its investigational compounds. By concentrating on well-validated molecular drivers of cancer, Day One seeks to deliver first-in-class or best-in-class therapies with the potential for meaningful clinical benefit.

The company’s pipeline includes several small-molecule candidates in various stages of development.

