DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DaVita from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial set a $158.00 price objective on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $150.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.65. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.94. DaVita has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $159.42.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.16. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 413.18% and a net margin of 5.47%.The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.600-15.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 133,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,110,000 after buying an additional 55,553 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 1,493.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 358,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,706,000 after acquiring an additional 335,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

