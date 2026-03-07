Daiwa Securities Group Lowers Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $640.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Daiwa Securities Group from $800.00 to $640.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Daiwa Securities Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Intuit from $870.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Intuit from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $340.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.32.

Get Intuit alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $481.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Intuit has a 52 week low of $349.00 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $503.41 and its 200 day moving average is $608.83. The firm has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,486.20. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,390.56. This represents a 71.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,596 shares of company stock worth $178,119,764. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 270.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.