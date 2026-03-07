D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $159.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.9333.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “reduce” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $182.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total value of $43,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,870.35. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $960,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $191,491,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.6% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 151,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 74,266 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $25,140,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in D.R. Horton by 941.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 10,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI opened at $147.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.36. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

