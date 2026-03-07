Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Receives $5.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

CTKB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 13,369.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,008,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,297,000 after buying an additional 4,971,126 shares in the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,817,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,418,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 527.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 841,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $539.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. Cytek Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $6.18.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.36). Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $62.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytek Biosciences is a biotechnology company specializing in innovative cell analysis solutions. The firm develops and commercializes advanced spectral flow cytometry instruments and associated reagents designed to enable high-parameter single-cell analysis. Its technology platform offers researchers and clinicians enhanced sensitivity, resolution and flexibility compared to traditional flow cytometry methods.

The company’s core product portfolio includes the Aurora and Northern Lights spectral cytometry systems, which support simultaneous detection of up to 64 fluorescence parameters.

