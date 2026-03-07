CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) CEO Stephen Angel Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Angel bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 146,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,165.80. This represents a 20.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CSX Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ CSX opened at $39.95 on Friday. CSX Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 20.50%.The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 28,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in CSX by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 2.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX’s freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

