Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Price Performance

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

CCI opened at $90.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 89.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average of $91.46.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $262,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,442. This represents a 34.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $401,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,300.22. The trade was a 15.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 24.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Crown Castle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.