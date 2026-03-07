Critical Review: Medical Properties Trust (MPT) & Its Competitors

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT – Get Free Report) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Medical Properties Trust to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Medical Properties Trust and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 2 2 2 0 2.00 Medical Properties Trust Competitors 2342 7941 8274 277 2.34

Valuation & Earnings

Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.18%. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies have a potential upside of 8.67%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $972.02 million -$277.05 million -11.91 Medical Properties Trust Competitors $1.58 billion $198.35 million 29.75

Medical Properties Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Medical Properties Trust. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust -28.50% -5.87% -1.85% Medical Properties Trust Competitors -0.08% 1.32% 0.82%

Risk and Volatility

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Properties Trust’s competitors have a beta of 1.20, indicating that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Medical Properties Trust pays out -78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.6% and pay out 233.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Medical Properties Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust competitors beat Medical Properties Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023. Since the end of the third quarter, the Company has sold four facilities and now owns approximately 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries across three continents. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

