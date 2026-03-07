Critical Review: 12 Retech (OTCMKTS:RETC) & Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

12 Retech (OTCMKTS:RETC – Get Free Report) and Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares 12 Retech and Rekor Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 12 Retech N/A N/A N/A Rekor Systems -89.82% -126.37% -54.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 12 Retech and Rekor Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 12 Retech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rekor Systems $46.03 million 2.44 -$61.41 million ($0.42) -2.11

12 Retech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rekor Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 12 Retech and Rekor Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 12 Retech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rekor Systems 1 0 1 0 2.00

Given 12 Retech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe 12 Retech is more favorable than Rekor Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Rekor Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Rekor Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rekor Systems beats 12 Retech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 12 Retech

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable through social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, which is used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app that is used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website. The company also operates retail stores in airport terminals and casinos under the Bluwire brand; sells fashionable apparel under the Rune NYC, Social Sunday, and Red Wire Design brands; and produces women's clothing products. 12 ReTech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc., a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders. It also offers Rekor AutoNotice, a cloud-based financial management application that delivers a turnkey information and citation management solution for cities, states, and municipalities for primary and secondary offenses; and Rekor CarCheck, which allows its AI based vehicle and license plate recognition technology to be accessed for a range of commercial applications. In addition, the company offers Rekor Edge Max System, a fixed traffic data collection system that captures and transforms roadway data into holistic traffic insights; Rekor Edge Pro, a vehicle recognition solution that is used on a standalone basis or integrated into a network; and Rekor Edge Flex, a portable data collection system. Further, it provides traffic services, including traditional traffic studies, which delivers data and insights for planning and management of roadway infrastructure and commercial initiatives; innovative AI-driven traffic studies for traffic management; and traffic engineering services. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

