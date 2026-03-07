Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Cut to $1,088.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,171.00 to $1,088.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COST. HSBC reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,045.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. Evercore set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,035.35.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded up $15.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $998.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,706,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $844.06 and a 12 month high of $1,067.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $961.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $936.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 2.99%.The business had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.00, for a total value of $1,408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,101,943. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $437,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,148,060. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 6,915 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,097 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Cedarwood Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Worthington Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Bayban bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

More Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.