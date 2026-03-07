Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $15.80. 1,403,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,245. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPM Bioimpact LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $21,126,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,788,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,469,000 after buying an additional 1,781,904 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,754,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 771,454 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,304,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s research efforts are centered on harnessing both the innate and adaptive immune systems to counteract tumor-driven immunosuppression. By targeting key pathways that regulate immune cell function, Corvus aims to create novel agents that can be combined with existing cancer treatments to improve patient outcomes.

Corvus’s lead pipeline candidates include small-molecule and antibody therapies designed to inhibit the adenosine pathway, a known mediator of tumor immune escape.

