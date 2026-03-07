Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CORZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Core Scientific from $24.50 to $23.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Core Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Core Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.84.

Shares of CORZ opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 6.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.45 million. Core Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 106.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 145,905 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,109,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 714,388 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Core Scientific by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Core Scientific by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Core Scientific by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period.

Positive Sentiment: Core Scientific secured a $1.0 billion loan from Morgan Stanley to fund its AI pivot and provide liquidity for growth initiatives — this materially reduces near‑term financing risk and supports capital spending for compute/AI activities, which is constructive for valuation if execution follows. Core Scientific secures $1 billion loan

Core Scientific secured a $1.0 billion loan from Morgan Stanley to fund its AI pivot and provide liquidity for growth initiatives — this materially reduces near‑term financing risk and supports capital spending for compute/AI activities, which is constructive for valuation if execution follows. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” rating, lifted FY‑2026 estimates (now $0.33 EPS from $0.16 previously) and published quarterly EPS forecasts with a $25 price target — analyst upgrade increases upside narrative and can buoy investor sentiment. HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy

HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” rating, lifted FY‑2026 estimates (now $0.33 EPS from $0.16 previously) and published quarterly EPS forecasts with a $25 price target — analyst upgrade increases upside narrative and can buoy investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company upgraded Core Scientific — another independent analyst endorsement that may attract buyers or support a rerating if momentum continues. Needham upgrades CORZ

Needham & Company upgraded Core Scientific — another independent analyst endorsement that may attract buyers or support a rerating if momentum continues. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reports show 0 shares and produce NaN changes and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover figure — this appears to be a data anomaly and is not reliable as a signal of bearish positioning. (No actionable short‑squeeze implications absent corrected data.)

Short‑interest reports show 0 shares and produce NaN changes and a 0.0 days‑to‑cover figure — this appears to be a data anomaly and is not reliable as a signal of bearish positioning. (No actionable short‑squeeze implications absent corrected data.) Negative Sentiment: Ladenburg Thalmann/SH lowered expectations for CORZ, which could weigh on sentiment and increase selling pressure among investors focused on near‑term fundamentals. Ladenburg lowers expectations

Ladenburg Thalmann/SH lowered expectations for CORZ, which could weigh on sentiment and increase selling pressure among investors focused on near‑term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Recent results were mixed: Core beat Q4 EPS but missed revenue estimates and saw year‑over‑year revenue decline — ongoing top‑line pressure means the market remains sensitive to execution risk on the AI pivot and margin recovery, which can cap near‑term upside.

Core Scientific, Inc (NASDAQ: CORZ) is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific’s service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

