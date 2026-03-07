Comparing Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) & QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares QCR and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get QCR alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR 21.07% 12.13% 1.38% Solera National Bancorp 27.46% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QCR and Solera National Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR $603.75 million 2.30 $127.19 million $7.51 11.06 Solera National Bancorp $83.83 million 0.92 $23.02 million $5.35 3.36

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QCR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

QCR has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of QCR shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of QCR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for QCR and Solera National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QCR 0 2 4 0 2.67 Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

QCR currently has a consensus target price of $102.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.12%. Given QCR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe QCR is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Summary

QCR beats Solera National Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QCR

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. The company’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, it engages in leasing of machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuance of trust preferred securities. QCR Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

About Solera National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.