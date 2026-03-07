Comparing Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meyer Burger Technology and FTC Solar”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meyer Burger Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FTC Solar $99.69 million 0.62 -$48.61 million ($4.33) -0.96

Profitability

Meyer Burger Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FTC Solar.

This table compares Meyer Burger Technology and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meyer Burger Technology N/A N/A N/A FTC Solar -77.16% -964.30% -37.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and FTC Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meyer Burger Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 FTC Solar 1 2 3 0 2.33

FTC Solar has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 218.51%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Meyer Burger Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of FTC Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FTC Solar beats Meyer Burger Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meyer Burger Technology

(Get Free Report)

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. The company operates through Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies segments. It offers the products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. In addition, the company provides balcony power plants and solar roof tiles. It operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Meyer Burger Technology AG was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Thun, Switzerland.

About FTC Solar

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc. engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name. Its customers include project developers and solar asset owners, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.