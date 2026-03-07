Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,378 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 92.3% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 215.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 4.1%

Coinbase Global stock opened at $197.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.25. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.36 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.87.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.09, for a total value of $715,247.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $56,494,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 402,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,466.75. The trade was a 47.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 519,670 shares of company stock worth $95,919,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: High‑profile political support: CEO Brian Armstrong met privately with former President Trump, who publicly voiced backing for crypto-friendly legislation (the CLARITY Act). That endorsement helped spark a mid‑week rally in crypto prices and COIN shares. Article Title

High‑profile political support: CEO Brian Armstrong met privately with former President Trump, who publicly voiced backing for crypto-friendly legislation (the CLARITY Act). That endorsement helped spark a mid‑week rally in crypto prices and COIN shares. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst action: Goldman Sachs raised its COIN price target to $270 and kept a “buy” rating, giving institutional validation for upside if crypto volumes and regulation improve. Article Title

Bullish analyst action: Goldman Sachs raised its COIN price target to $270 and kept a “buy” rating, giving institutional validation for upside if crypto volumes and regulation improve. Positive Sentiment: Institutional product expansion: Coinbase Prime now offers CFTC‑regulated futures and unified cross‑margin trading via Coinbase Financial Markets (leveraging Deribit capabilities), which should deepen institutional flow and fee opportunity. Article Title

Institutional product expansion: Coinbase Prime now offers CFTC‑regulated futures and unified cross‑margin trading via Coinbase Financial Markets (leveraging Deribit capabilities), which should deepen institutional flow and fee opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Crypto market tailwinds: Bitcoin rallied (ETF inflows and a short squeeze dynamic), lifting crypto‑linked equities and potentially increasing Coinbase trading volumes and custody demand — a near‑term positive for revenue if sustained. Article Title

Crypto market tailwinds: Bitcoin rallied (ETF inflows and a short squeeze dynamic), lifting crypto‑linked equities and potentially increasing Coinbase trading volumes and custody demand — a near‑term positive for revenue if sustained. Negative Sentiment: New shareholder derivative lawsuit: A plaintiff filed a derivative suit naming CEO Brian Armstrong and other directors/executives (alleging oversight failures and disclosure issues). This raises potential legal costs, governance risk and investor uncertainty. Article Title

New shareholder derivative lawsuit: A plaintiff filed a derivative suit naming CEO Brian Armstrong and other directors/executives (alleging oversight failures and disclosure issues). This raises potential legal costs, governance risk and investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling / governance headlines: Coinbase CLO and other senior insiders sold shares ahead of or around the timing of legal actions; CFO Alesia Haas sold ~10,020 shares (filed with the SEC), which investors often view as a negative governance signal even when sales are routine. Article Title and Article Title

Insider selling / governance headlines: Coinbase CLO and other senior insiders sold shares ahead of or around the timing of legal actions; CFO Alesia Haas sold ~10,020 shares (filed with the SEC), which investors often view as a negative governance signal even when sales are routine. and Negative Sentiment: Regulatory uncertainty on stablecoins: Ongoing Senate fights over stablecoin yield rules have already pushed Coinbase to withdraw support for certain bill language. A stalled or unfavorable market‑structure bill could limit new product opportunities (e.g., high‑yield stablecoin programs). Article Title

Regulatory uncertainty on stablecoins: Ongoing Senate fights over stablecoin yield rules have already pushed Coinbase to withdraw support for certain bill language. A stalled or unfavorable market‑structure bill could limit new product opportunities (e.g., high‑yield stablecoin programs). Negative Sentiment: Recent fundamentals: Coinbase missed Q4 revenue and EPS estimates (revenue down y/y, EPS miss), a reminder that elevated crypto prices don’t immediately erase prior weakness in top‑line growth and analyst skepticism. (See company Q4 report and analyst commentary.)

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

