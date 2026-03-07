Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. $KOF Stock Holdings Boosted by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,234 shares during the quarter. Coca Cola Femsa comprises approximately 1.6% of Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $11,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Coca Cola Femsa during the third quarter worth about $12,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coca Cola Femsa in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Zacks Research raised Coca Cola Femsa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Coca Cola Femsa to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola Femsa in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

Coca Cola Femsa Trading Down 1.1%

Coca Cola Femsa stock opened at $104.37 on Friday. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $116.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.13.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coca Cola Femsa

Coca‑Cola FEMSA (NYSE: KOF) is a large multinational beverage bottler and distributor operating primarily in Mexico and across multiple markets in Latin America. As a principal franchise bottler for The Coca‑Cola Company, the firm is responsible for producing, packaging, marketing and distributing Coca‑Cola branded beverages and a wide range of nonalcoholic drinks to retail and foodservice customers throughout its territories.

The company’s product portfolio includes carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, sports and energy drinks, and other noncarbonated beverages.

See Also

