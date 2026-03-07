CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 277.91 and traded as low as GBX 230.01. CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 233, with a volume of 36,775 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th.

CML Microsystems Stock Down 2.1%

About CML Microsystems

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market cap of £38.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 255.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 277.56.

CML develops mixed-signal, RF and microwave semiconductors for global communications markets. The Group utilises a combination of outsourced manufacturing and in-house testing with trading operations in the UK, Asia and USA. CML targets sub-segments within Communication markets with strong growth profiles and high barriers to entry. It has secured a diverse, blue chip customer base, including some of the world’s leading commercial and industrial product manufacturers.

The spread of its customers and diversity of the product range largely protects the business from the cyclicality usually associated with the semiconductor industry.

