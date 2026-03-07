Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLAR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Clarus in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

Clarus Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 549,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Clarus had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 18.59%.The company had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clarus will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 64.4% in the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 720,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 282,103 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Clarus by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 957,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the second quarter worth $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 7,774.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clarus by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 51,548 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Clarus News

Here are the key news stories impacting Clarus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat on EPS: Clarus reported $0.09 EPS vs. consensus $0.06, and highlighted adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow positivity, which supports near‑term cash generation. Article Title Press Release

Q4 earnings beat on EPS: Clarus reported $0.09 EPS vs. consensus $0.06, and highlighted adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow positivity, which supports near‑term cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance set at $255M–$265M (near consensus ~$259.6M); management emphasized pricing and margin initiatives — guidance is generally in line but not materially above expectations. Article Title

FY2026 revenue guidance set at $255M–$265M (near consensus ~$259.6M); management emphasized pricing and margin initiatives — guidance is generally in line but not materially above expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel lowered its target from $7 to $6 but kept a Buy rating — shows confidence in longer‑term upside despite a more cautious near‑term outlook. Article Title

Stifel lowered its target from $7 to $6 but kept a Buy rating — shows confidence in longer‑term upside despite a more cautious near‑term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Reported gains in the Outdoor apparel business (apparel sales +10% in Q4) — a bright spot that could support margin recovery if sustained. Slide Deck

Reported gains in the Outdoor apparel business (apparel sales +10% in Q4) — a bright spot that could support margin recovery if sustained. Negative Sentiment: Top‑line weakness and mixed metrics: revenue missed some analyst estimates (reported ~$65.4M vs. higher street expectations) and certain reports flagged weaker operating profit and cash from operations, raising near‑term profitability concerns. Article Title

Top‑line weakness and mixed metrics: revenue missed some analyst estimates (reported ~$65.4M vs. higher street expectations) and certain reports flagged weaker operating profit and cash from operations, raising near‑term profitability concerns. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts lowered price targets or trimmed outlooks (Lake Street to $3.00/hold; Roth MKM to $3.25/neutral), which adds downward pressure on sentiment and price momentum. Benzinga Summary

Several analysts lowered price targets or trimmed outlooks (Lake Street to $3.00/hold; Roth MKM to $3.25/neutral), which adds downward pressure on sentiment and price momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reports in the public feeds appear inconsistent (values show zeros/NaN), so there’s no clear actionable signal from short data at this time. Quiver Quant

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of outdoor recreation equipment. The company’s portfolio of brands serves enthusiasts across climbing, skiing, trail running, paddling and snow safety, combining purpose-driven innovation with in-house manufacturing capabilities. Clarus focuses on high-performance gear developed to meet the demands of professional athletes and recreational users alike.

The company’s flagship brand, Black Diamond Equipment, offers climbing protection, apparel, ski bindings and accessories engineered for backcountry and alpine environments.

