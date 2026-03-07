Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Price

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

WIX opened at $93.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 115.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $60.22 and a 1 year high of $191.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.76.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The information services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.45. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 70.04% and a net margin of 2.54%.The firm had revenue of $524.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase up to 40.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Wix announced a modified Dutch‑auction tender offer to repurchase up to $1.75 billion of its ordinary shares at $80–$92 per share; the buyback reduces float and creates immediate buying demand, which explains much of the intraday upside. GlobeNewswire Release

Wix announced a modified Dutch‑auction tender offer to repurchase up to $1.75 billion of its ordinary shares at $80–$92 per share; the buyback reduces float and creates immediate buying demand, which explains much of the intraday upside. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed: Wix beat on EPS ($1.81 vs. $1.36 est.) but revenue was roughly in line / slightly under consensus and margins remain thin; management highlighted AI initiatives, recent M&A and product launches as growth drivers — these items support longer‑term conviction but are partly priced in. Earnings Highlights

Q4 results were mixed: Wix beat on EPS ($1.81 vs. $1.36 est.) but revenue was roughly in line / slightly under consensus and margins remain thin; management highlighted AI initiatives, recent M&A and product launches as growth drivers — these items support longer‑term conviction but are partly priced in. Negative Sentiment: Multiple brokerages trimmed price targets today (Citigroup 150→105, Wells Fargo 176→137, RBC 155→112, Barclays 205→160, Scotiabank 175→125, Needham 140→115). While most maintain Buy/Overweight/Outperform ratings, the cuts signal more cautious near‑term expectations and may limit upside despite the buyback. Benzinga coverage

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company’s software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

