Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $422.00 target price (down from $572.00) on shares of Chemed in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.00.

Get Chemed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHE

Chemed Price Performance

Chemed stock opened at $408.06 on Wednesday. Chemed has a 12-month low of $385.00 and a 12-month high of $623.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $444.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.86.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.02 by ($0.60). Chemed had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $639.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.250-24.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chemed will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Chemed by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Chemed by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.