Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA) Director Leigh-Alexandra Basha Acquires 400 Shares of Stock

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) Director Leigh-Alexandra Basha purchased 400 shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $11,988.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,988. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CBNA stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $34.97. 6,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,211. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $38.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Chain Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chain Bridge Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNA. Beartown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBNA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered Chain Bridge Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Chain Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chain Bridge Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Chain Bridge Bancorp

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc (NYSE: CBNA) is the bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, a full-service community commercial bank headquartered in Oakton, Virginia. Founded in 1999, the company is focused on serving small- and middle-market businesses, professional firms and individual clients throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Through its subsidiary, Chain Bridge Bank provides a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

