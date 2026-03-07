Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Central Japan Railway Co. (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and traded as high as $14.4050. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 56,210 shares trading hands.

Central Japan Railway Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 27.40%.Central Japan Railway has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.681-1.681 EPS. Analysts expect that Central Japan Railway Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company (JR Central) is a major Japanese passenger rail operator best known for running the Tokaido Shinkansen high‑speed rail line, which connects the Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka corridors. The company’s core activities center on intercity high‑speed transport as well as conventional commuter and regional rail services across the Chubu and Tokaido regions of central Japan. JR Central operates and maintains rolling stock, station facilities and the infrastructure necessary to deliver frequent, high‑capacity passenger service on one of the busiest rail corridors in the world.

Beyond train operations, JR Central derives revenue from a range of railway‑related businesses including station retail and commercial leases, real estate and property development around major stations, hotel and travel services, and peripheral retail and restaurant operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.