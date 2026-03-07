CCC Intelligent Solutions Touts AI Claims Expansion, EvolutionIQ Deal and $500M Buyback at Morgan Stanley Talk

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS) outlined its positioning in the property and casualty (P&C) insurance economy, recent expansion into new claims markets, and key themes around artificial intelligence, claims volume trends, and capital allocation during a Morgan Stanley-hosted discussion with CFO Brian Herb and Head of Investor Relations Bill Warmington.

Business overview and network scale

Herb described CCC as a “mission-critical SaaS AI platform for the insurance economy,” historically centered on U.S. auto claims. He said the company operates a multi-sided network that connects participants involved in claims resolution, including:

About 300 insurance companies

About 30,000 repair facilities

About 6,000 parts suppliers

Large auto manufacturers

Total addressable market and expansion beyond auto

CCC’s workflow and AI tools are designed to bring these parties together to automate and support decisions across the lifecycle of a claim, including determining repairability versus total loss and handling other related claim processes.

Herb said CCC frames its total addressable market (TAM) at roughly $35 billion globally and about $15 billion in the U.S. He added that the “most immediate” opportunity tied to CCC’s existing products and solutions is about $7 billion, compared with what he described as roughly $1 billion of run-rate revenue today.

CCC has also expanded beyond auto claims through the acquisition of EvolutionIQ, which Herb said closed in January 2025. He characterized EvolutionIQ as bringing AI tools that extend CCC into the disability and workers’ compensation markets—areas CCC was not previously in—using a similar “claim resolution” approach applied to new lines.

AI strategy, competitive moat, and retention

Addressing investor debates about how AI impacts CCC’s competitive position, Herb emphasized three differentiators: the breadth of CCC’s data inputs, deeply embedded workflows that generate decision recommendations (not just “insights”), and the scale of its network across insurers, repair shops, and suppliers.

He said CCC’s models draw from more than carrier claims data, incorporating elements such as parts pricing, labor rates, taxes and fees by jurisdiction, carrier rules, and manufacturer build sheets. Warmington added that CCC is “processing $1 billion in claims a day,” which he said supports ongoing model adjustment and drift correction.

On the risk of insurance carriers building competing systems in-house, Herb argued that the decisions CCC supports are “nuanced and complicated” and require data outside an individual carrier’s “four walls,” citing total loss determination as an example that depends on localized labor rates and repair inputs.

On startup competition, Herb said CCC has seen entrants tackle narrow pieces of the process, but not the end-to-end workflow spanning “100 decisions” across multiple trade partners from first notice of loss through full resolution.

Discussing EvolutionIQ’s competitive success, Herb said its tools are typically evaluated against in-house approaches, often through testing that demonstrates higher ROI. He said EvolutionIQ has nine of the top 15 disability carriers on its platform, has expanded into workers’ comp, and commonly lands with one module before expanding.

As a proof point of platform stickiness, Herb said CCC’s gross dollar retention has been 99% for the last two years and has ranged between 98% and 99% since the company has been public. He said churn is primarily at the low end of the repair shop base due to closures or facility acquisitions.

Product adoption, emerging solutions, and growth mix

Herb said AI-based solutions account for about 10% of total revenue, with just under half of that tied to EvolutionIQ. He also pointed to CCC’s Estimate STP product, launched in November 2021, which uses computer vision to generate a line-item repair estimate from customer photos or video within minutes.

He said CCC has 40 clients using Estimate STP at varying penetration rates and that about 5% of total claims currently run through the product. He noted one large national carrier is running 20% of its volume through Estimate STP.

On monetization, Herb said CCC prices products on an ROI basis, describing a “5-to-1 ratio” approach in which the customer’s savings materially exceed CCC’s price. He contrasted traditional field estimating—incurring staff and travel time and costing “hundreds of dollars”—with Estimate STP’s faster and lower-cost workflow. Warmington added that Estimate STP can also reduce estimate variance versus human adjusters.

Herb also described CCC’s “emerging solutions” portfolio as about 4% of total revenue and growing roughly 70% year-over-year, including offerings such as subrogation tools, diagnostics, build sheets, and repair shop products.

Looking at the growth “algorithm,” Herb said CCC historically has seen about 30% of growth from new logos and 70% from cross-sell and upsell, but expects new logo contribution to trend toward 20% over time given the company’s market position. He cited repair shop penetration of roughly 30,000 out of about 40,000 total shops.

He also highlighted “Casualty” as an established product with runway, stating that CCC’s auto physical damage (APD) solutions have about 300 clients and generate roughly $400 million, while Casualty is about $100 million of revenue with 50 clients. He suggested Casualty could become as large as the APD business at scale.

Margins, claims volume trends, and buybacks

Herb said that excluding EvolutionIQ, CCC expanded EBITDA margins by 200 basis points, attributing the improvement primarily to flat year-over-year headcount while continuing to invest in innovation. He reiterated CCC’s typical goal of around 100 basis points of margin progression per year and cited a medium-term target of about 45% EBITDA margin, adding there is “no ceiling” implied at that level.

On growth, Herb reaffirmed the framework of 7% to 10% organic growth for the core business, plus roughly 200 basis points of incremental growth from EvolutionIQ. He also pointed to early cross-sell activity into CCC’s base, citing a first win where an auto client adopted “MedHub,” described as a medical summarization and synthesis platform for structured and unstructured information, now being brought into auto casualty.

Herb said AI solutions should have similar gross profit characteristics to CCC’s historical products, but noted gross margin has been pressured as new products launch because costs (including amortization and support) ramp before SaaS revenue scales. He said gross margin was 76% last year, down from “upper 70s” levels previously.

On claim volumes, Herb said CCC is seeing ongoing moderation. He said total claims were down 6% in the fourth quarter of 2025, but attributed part of the decline to weather-related events in 2024—specifically hurricane storms on the East Coast—that created a tougher comparison. On a normalized basis, he said claim volume was down about 3% and that moderation continued through 2025.

He also said CCC has been shifting revenue toward subscription from transactional exposure, moving from an 80% subscription/20% transactional mix historically to about 85% subscription and 15% transactional today, with further mix shift expected over time.

On capital allocation, Herb said CCC announced a $500 million share repurchase authorization in December. He said the company completed a $300 million accelerated share repurchase (ASR) in mid-December and retired 33 million shares through that ASR, while also buying in the open market. He said $200 million remains to be deployed using free cash flow after completion of the ASR and added that management views the stock as undervalued.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others. The company offers CCC Insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC AI and analytics, and CCC casualty; CCC Repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC Other Ecosystem solutions, comprising CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC lender solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC International solutions.

