Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.22, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.16 million. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 41.51%.

Here are the key takeaways from Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ conference call:

with deliveries in late 2028/early 2029, increasing CCEC’s exposure to modern, fuel‑efficient LNG tonnage and giving the company significant optionality as the market tightens. Delivered the Active—the world’s first 22,000 cbm Liquid CO2 multi‑gas carrier—which is already on a six‑month charter (blended TCE roughly $25k–$26k/ day if the extension is exercised), demonstrating revenue diversification into LCO2/LPG/ammonia trades.

Reported Q4 net income from continued operations of $28.4 million, paid the $0.15 quarterly dividend (75th consecutive quarter), and closed the period with about $296 million of cash and roughly 49% net leverage while issuing an unsecured bond to refinance maturing debt and fund newbuilds. Market dynamics tightened sharply—spot LNG rates exceeded $100k/day in Q4 and spiked higher after the Middle East disruptions (short‑term round trips quoted near $300k)—which favors modern two‑stroke/newbuild owners and could lift term rates if the disruption persists.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 3rd. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 49,075 shares during the last quarter.

CCEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $25.00 target price on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Clean Energy Carriers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals.

