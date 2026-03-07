Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.22, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.16 million. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 41.51%.
Here are the key takeaways from Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ conference call:
- Contracted three state-of-the-art LNG carriers with deliveries in late 2028/early 2029, increasing CCEC’s exposure to modern, fuel‑efficient LNG tonnage and giving the company significant optionality as the market tightens.
- Delivered the Active—the world’s first 22,000 cbm Liquid CO2 multi‑gas carrier—which is already on a six‑month charter (blended TCE roughly $25k–$26k/ day if the extension is exercised), demonstrating revenue diversification into LCO2/LPG/ammonia trades.
- Reported Q4 net income from continued operations of $28.4 million, paid the $0.15 quarterly dividend (75th consecutive quarter), and closed the period with about $296 million of cash and roughly 49% net leverage while issuing an unsecured bond to refinance maturing debt and fund newbuilds.
- Market dynamics tightened sharply—spot LNG rates exceeded $100k/day in Q4 and spiked higher after the Middle East disruptions (short‑term round trips quoted near $300k)—which favors modern two‑stroke/newbuild owners and could lift term rates if the disruption persists.
- Continued pivot away from containers with 14 sales in 24 months and one remaining container vessel on a long‑term charter to 2033 (extendable), with management saying it will only sell the last unit if the transaction is accretive.
Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Performance
Capital Clean Energy Carriers stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $24.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Clean Energy Carriers
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 49,075 shares during the last quarter.
Here are the key news stories impacting Capital Clean Energy Carriers this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS topped expectations, delivering an upside surprise that supports near-term earnings confidence. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported very high net margin and positive ROE for the quarter (strong unit economics), which helps justify its valuation multiple despite lower revenue. MarketBeat Q4 Coverage & Press Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in below Street estimates ($98.35M vs. ~$104M consensus), a moderating factor that explains some caution after the EPS beat. A Look At Capital Clean Energy Carriers (CCEC) Valuation After Mixed Earnings And EPS Progress
- Neutral Sentiment: Company-hosted materials (earnings call, transcript and slide deck) are available for investors wanting detail on guidance, fleet/deployment commentary and cost drivers — useful for modelling forward cash flow. Earnings Call Transcript Earnings Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Short-interest notices in feeds show a “large increase” but published figures are nonsensical (0 shares / NaN), indicating a data error that could still trigger misleading headlines or knee-jerk trading. (No reliable short-pressure signal.)
- Negative Sentiment: Unrelated press for another company using the ticker CCEC (CanCambria Energy on TSXV) appeared in the newsflow — risk of ticker confusion for retail investors and misattributed headlines. CanCambria Energy Press Release
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CCEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $25.00 target price on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Clean Energy Carriers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.
Capital Clean Energy Carriers Company Profile
Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals.
