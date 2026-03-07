Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Issues Earnings Results

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 16.47%.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.6%

TSE:CNQ opened at C$62.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$51.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$34.92 and a 52 week high of C$64.00. The firm has a market cap of C$131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Gerdes Energy Research lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Desjardins set a C$52.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.42.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and higher production; CNQ reported C$0.82 EPS and better-than-expected volumes, supporting near-term cash generation and margins. Article Title

Q4 earnings beat and higher production; CNQ reported C$0.82 EPS and better-than-expected volumes, supporting near-term cash generation and margins. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increased — board approved a higher quarterly dividend, extending a 26-year dividend growth streak, which underpins the stock’s income appeal for yield-focused investors. Article Title

Dividend increased — board approved a higher quarterly dividend, extending a 26-year dividend growth streak, which underpins the stock’s income appeal for yield-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: BMO raised its price target sharply to C$70 (now an outperform), signaling meaningful upside vs. the current price and a constructive view on CNQ’s outlook. BayStreet.CA

BMO raised its price target sharply to C$70 (now an outperform), signaling meaningful upside vs. the current price and a constructive view on CNQ’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: RBC raised its target to C$65 (outperform), and TD Securities lifted its target to C$64 with a buy rating — both imply modest upside and reinforce the buy-side momentum. BayStreet.CA Tickerreport.com

RBC raised its target to C$65 (outperform), and TD Securities lifted its target to C$64 with a buy rating — both imply modest upside and reinforce the buy-side momentum. Positive Sentiment: ATB Cormark also raised its target to C$65 (outperform), and TD Cowen reiterated/maintained a buy view with a C$64 target, backing expectations for continued cash returns and debt reduction. BayStreet.CA TipRanks

ATB Cormark also raised its target to C$65 (outperform), and TD Cowen reiterated/maintained a buy view with a C$64 target, backing expectations for continued cash returns and debt reduction. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank bumped its target to C$62 with an outperform rating, but the target sits slightly below the current price, creating mixed signal on near-term upside. BayStreet.CA

Scotiabank bumped its target to C$62 with an outperform rating, but the target sits slightly below the current price, creating mixed signal on near-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlights energy-sector strength amid higher oil prices — supportive macro backdrop for CNQ but sector moves can be volatile. BNN Bloomberg

Market commentary highlights energy-sector strength amid higher oil prices — supportive macro backdrop for CNQ but sector moves can be volatile. Neutral Sentiment: Company to defer the Jackpine mine expansion — reduces near-term capex but may temper longer-term growth expectations; investors will weigh cash returns vs. growth trade-offs. Seeking Alpha

Company to defer the Jackpine mine expansion — reduces near-term capex but may temper longer-term growth expectations; investors will weigh cash returns vs. growth trade-offs. Negative Sentiment: National Bank Financial raised its target to C$59 but kept a sector perform rating; that target implies a ~6% downside to the current price, signaling a more cautious view. BayStreet.CA

National Bank Financial raised its target to C$59 but kept a sector perform rating; that target implies a ~6% downside to the current price, signaling a more cautious view. Negative Sentiment: Raymond James lifted its target to C$55 (outperform) but the level still implies a material downside vs. the current price, reflecting divergent analyst views. BayStreet.CA

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, insider Ronald Keith Laing sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.83, for a total transaction of C$996,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,101.67. This trade represents a 90.71% decrease in their position. Also, insider Brenda Gayle Balog sold 2,252 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.98, for a total value of C$112,554.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,397,290.70. This trade represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 51,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,074 over the last three months. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

