Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Desjardins lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Evercore downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $46.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,312,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,806,401. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.63. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $46.85.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.48%.The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 45.53%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 26,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 45,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian Natural Resources this week:

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is a Calgary-based independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Established in the early 1970s and publicly listed in Canada and the United States, the company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its asset base spans conventional and unconventional reservoirs and includes oil sands mining and in-situ thermal projects, midstream processing and upgrading capacity, and related field operations.

The company’s operations are concentrated in Western Canada, where it develops heavy crude, bitumen from oil sands and conventional light crude and natural gas resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.